media.info

Worldwide media contacts, information and analysis
Media contacts, jobs, news and analysis for the UK, Australia, Ireland, Gibraltar and the world.
Media analysis and latest news
Features
Amazon Alexa to come to cars
News INRIX plans integration of Amazon's voice control technology into connected cars, says an announcement
US station KSHE releases 50-year archive site
News St Louis rock radio station launches comprehensive museum online to celebrate almost fifty years on-air
The Grand Tour to be shown on TV
News Clarkson, Hammond and May's new car show gets a premiere on broadcast television
The latest media news from the web
AMC, BBC revisit le Carré
C21Media
Sony hires ex-CiTV boss
C21Media
Headlines: radio television print
Media jobs
Latest vacancies added
Breakfast Show Presenter
Wireless Group Media (GB) Limited, Blackpool
Volunteer Radio Presenters
Annestown Community Radio, Ireland
Product Support Specialist
RCS, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Web Developer
Aiir,
Video Production Associate
Crimson Hub, LONDON
Broadcast/IT systemsEngineer
Stray FM, Harrogate
All jobs: radio television print
Remove these ads and support this site: GO PRO
Media contacts directory
Latest updates
Immediate Media
Changed 37 minutes ago
102.3 HFM
Changed 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
91.9 Sea FM
Changed 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
93.1 Sea FM
Changed 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
101.7 Sea FM
Changed 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Discussions
Latest comments
Radio Chatter: Luci remote hardware
Be the first to comment
Radio Chatter: Radio accounts for 80% of listening in-car
Last comment 1 day, 6 hours ago by James CridlandPRO - view latest
Radio Chatter: Programme Directors Radio Silence
Last comment 3 days, 22 hours ago by Matt Deegan - view latest
Radio Chatter: Looking for advice
Be the first to comment
More discussions: radio television print
People
Latest updates
Petrie Hosken
BBC Radio London
Richard Allinson
Magic Soul
Angie Greaves
Magic Soul
Oliver Heldens
Raw FM
Riley McGown
Raw FM