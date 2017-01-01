media.info

Worldwide media contacts, information and analysis
Media contacts, jobs, news and analysis for the UK, Australia, Ireland, Gibraltar and the world.
Media analysis and latest news
Features
US invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it off
News Red Eye Radio gets a simulcast on cablenet C-SPAN
Norway switches off FM. But why don’t they just do streaming?
News Isn't it cheaper to just use streaming? Why are the Norwegians still bothering with broadcasting radio using transmitters?
Amazon Alexa to come to cars
News INRIX plans integration of Amazon's voice control technology into connected cars, says an announcement
The latest media news from the web
BBC Radio 2 Country pop-up DAB service returns for 2017
BBC Media Centre
SVT, Helin investigate suicide
C21Media
Headlines: radio television print
Media jobs
Latest vacancies added
Presenter
Sunrise Radio, Hounslow
Presenter
Lincs FM Group, Doncaster
Editorial Co-Ordinator
Audible, London
Radio Presenter
Soul Central Radio, London
Account Manager
Wireless Group Media (GB) Limited, Swansea
Account Manager
Wireless Group, Wigan
All jobs: radio television print
Remove these ads and support this site: GO PRO
Media contacts directory
Latest updates
Smooth Radio
Changed 11 hours, 45 minutes ago
TCR fm
Changed 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
BBC World News
Changed 1 day ago
BBC News
Changed 1 day ago
Hi FM
Changed 1 day, 1 hour ago
Discussions
Latest comments
Radio Chatter: US invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it off
Last comment 2 days, 16 hours ago by James Martin - view latest
Radio Chatter: Programme Directors Radio Silence
Last comment 6 days, 23 hours ago by Neal Veglio - view latest
Radio Chatter: PRS For Music and PPL plan one licence for community radio
Last comment 1 week, 2 days ago by Ian Hickling - view latest
Radio Chatter: Luci remote hardware
Be the first to comment
More discussions: radio television print
People
Latest updates
Sam Jackson
Smooth Radio
Liam Matthews
TCR fm
Hannah Smart
TCR fm
Dan Condon
Double J
John Taylor
ABC Radio Brisbane