Login or register
WorldwideUKIrelandAustraliamore
media.info

British media contacts, information and analysis

Media contacts, jobs, news and analysis for the British media industry. Go worldwide

Media analysis and latest news

Features

Radio market grows in UK, Finland, Australia
Radio market grows in UK, Finland, Australia
Norway switches from FM to DAB+ - facts, coverage and opinionNorway switches from FM to DAB+ - facts, coverage and opinion
News Some facts, figures, coverage and comment about the biggest decision a country can make about radio
US invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it offUS invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it off
News Red Eye Radio gets a simulcast on cablenet C-SPAN
Norway switches off FM. But why don’t they just do streaming?Norway switches off FM. But why don’t they just do streaming?
News Isn't it cheaper to just use streaming? Why are the Norwegians still bothering with broadcasting radio using transmitters?

The latest media news from the web

Dave Berry to leave Capital for Absolute Radio
Dave Berry to leave Capital for Absolute Radio - RadioToday
First trailer for new Top Gear series sees LeBlanc, Harris and Reid tackle their scariest challenge yet - a BBC risk assessor
BBC Media Centre
Letter: Sir Christopher Bland defended public service broadcastingLetter: Sir Christopher Bland defended public service broadcasting
The Guardian
Melanie C to cover Kim Wilde at Magic RadioMelanie C to cover Kim Wilde at Magic Radio
RadioToday

Headlines: radio television print

Media jobs

Latest vacancies added

Multi Media News and Sport ReporterMulti Media News and Sport Reporter
Radio Clyde, Glasgow
Multimedia News/ Ents JournalistMultimedia News/ Ents Journalist
Made in Leeds, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Entertainment Producer/ Video JournalistEntertainment Producer/ Video Journalist
Made in Leeds, Leeds
Heart Hertfordshire SPD Marketing ExecutiveHeart Hertfordshire SPD Marketing Executive
Heart Hertfordshire, Watford
Street TeamersStreet Teamers
Sunshine Radio, Hereford
Group Head of News and ProgrammingGroup Head of News and Programming
Communicorpuk

All jobs: radio television print

Remove these ads and support this site: GO PRO

Media contacts directory

Latest updates

Stafford FMStafford FM
Changed 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
MetroMetro
Changed 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Apple FMApple FM
Changed 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Cameo ProductionsCameo Productions
Changed 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
SIBCSIBC
Changed 15 hours, 27 minutes ago

radio television newspapers magazines

Discussions

Latest comments

Radio Chatter: Is ISDN Still a thing?
Last comment 2 days, 8 hours ago by Colin Kelly - view latest
Radio Chatter: How many listeners does my community radio station have?
Last comment 2 days, 23 hours ago by James CridlandPRO - view latest
Radio Chatter: Seeking info
Be the first to comment
Radio Chatter: US invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it offRadio Chatter: US invests in overnight radio as the UK turns it off
Last comment 1 week, 4 days ago by James Martin - view latest

More discussions: radio television print

People

Latest updates

Hayley DonaghyHayley Donaghy
Cameo Productions
Sophia Money-CouttsSophia Money-Coutts
The Sunday Telegraph
Emma ThomasEmma Thomas
BBC Radio Stoke
Robson James
AIR 107.2
Paul Kinvig
90.1 Hope FM