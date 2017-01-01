Login or register
WorldwideUKIrelandAustraliamore
media.info

British media contacts, information and analysis

Media contacts, jobs, news and analysis for the British media industry. Go worldwide

Media analysis and latest news

Features

Amazon Alexa to come to cars
Amazon Alexa to come to cars
US station KSHE releases 50-year archive siteUS station KSHE releases 50-year archive site
News St Louis rock radio station launches comprehensive museum online to celebrate almost fifty years on-air
The Grand Tour to be shown on TVThe Grand Tour to be shown on TV
News Clarkson, Hammond and May's new car show gets a premiere on broadcast television
UK Radio Predictions 2017UK Radio Predictions 2017
Discuss As we near the end of 2016, it's time, once more, to consider what the future of the UK radio industry might be in 2017.Predictions made for th...

The latest media news from the web

Simon Bates leaves BBC Radio Devon Breakfast
Simon Bates leaves BBC Radio Devon Breakfast - RadioToday
Jill Saward obituaryJill Saward obituary
The Guardian
Creative Leadership Programme at Radiodays Europe 2017
Asia Radio Today
Hunky Dory voted 6 Music listeners’ favourite David Bowie album of all time
BBC Media Centre

Headlines: radio television print

Media jobs

Latest vacancies added

Digital ExecutiveDigital Executive
RadioWorks, London
Volunteer Radio PresentersVolunteer Radio Presenters
Annestown Community Radio,
Presenters and Producers
, South East
Finance AssistantFinance Assistant
UKRD Group Limited, Redruth
Network Producer, Heart LondonNetwork Producer, Heart London
Global, London
Website Designer
Pipeline Media, London

All jobs: radio television print

Remove these ads and support this site: GO PRO

Media contacts directory

Latest updates

Made in Tyne & WearMade in Tyne & Wear
Changed 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Made in LiverpoolMade in Liverpool
Changed 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Made in LeedsMade in Leeds
Changed 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Made in CardiffMade in Cardiff
Changed 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Made in BristolMade in Bristol
Changed 5 hours, 6 minutes ago

radio television newspapers magazines

Discussions

Latest comments

Radio Chatter: Programme Directors Radio Silence
Last comment 13 hours, 54 minutes ago by James CridlandPRO - view latest
Radio Chatter: Community Radio in 2017
Last comment 4 days, 20 hours ago by Greg Butler - view latest
Radio Chatter: Qualification in Creative Radio Advertising
Be the first to comment
Radio Chatter: UK Radio Predictions 2017Radio Chatter: UK Radio Predictions 2017
Last comment 1 week, 4 days ago by Simon Rushton - view latest

More discussions: radio television print

People

Latest updates

Esme ToddEsme Todd
Made in Liverpool
Colette Lamb
MKFM
Kirsty Dilley
MKFM
Andrew Ackerman
MKFM
Louie Martin
MKFM